Main Street Goliad had a chance to show off its accomplishments on Aug. 10.
Texas Main Street chose Goliad as one of its stops during its annual manager retreat. Approximately 70 representatives from over 40 cities in the state received a tour of downtown Goliad that was capped off with dinner at Deborah’s Kitchen Table on the square.
“They arrived here at about 5 p.m. and ended up leaving at about 8:45 p.m.,” said Keli Miller, Main Street Goliad director.
Main Street Goliad representatives met the visitors at the Goliad County Library and provided them tote bags and gifts from local businesses.
Mayor Brenda Moses and city council members were introduced.
The retreat was based in Victoria and also included tours of downtown Victoria and downtown Cuero.
The tour included a stop at The Garden Path, where the visitors planted succulents.
“They then went and explored some of the businesses that were open late after hours,” Miller said.
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•