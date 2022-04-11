The 24th annual DeWitt County Shutterbugs Photography Contest was held Saturday, March 26, with a total of 509 adult entries, across ten categories, and 26 youth entries.
The judges were Danny Vivian, George Gilchrist and Tom Savage.
Trish Stone was awarded Best in Show while the Wildflower award was presented to Ashlee Madden-Jacobi.
Adults winning first place in their respective categories included Toby Fournet, Glenn Rudd, Dean Ginther, Jim Payne, Mary Gail Moody, Stone, Frank Klein, Tammy Kothe Ramsey and Peter Florczak.
Keegan Henrichs took home the first place honor in the youth division.
Awards were also given to entrants winning second and third place.
More than 300 top scoring photos are now on display, until April 28, at the Cuero Public Library.
This year’s contest and photograph display are dedicated to the memory of Mary Adele Blackwell who served as the Shutterbugs’ treasurer for many years.
Blackwell was an enthusiastic member of Shutterbugs who lent grace and friendship to the club for many years. She loved to photograph her family, items of local interest, wild flowers and her travels.
Blackwell was always ready to help young people develop their picture-taking skills
Information submitted by Michele Bennett, DeWitt County Shutterbugs Contest Director