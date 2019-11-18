GOLIAD – Silver Santa is making plans for Christmas 2019. Goliad Sheriff Kirby Brumby, Friends of Goliad, and the Goliad County Sheriff’s Office are again sponsoring the Silver Santa program to provide toys and clothing to children (newborn through 12 years of age) of families in Goliad County who might not have Christmas without this help.
The Silver Santa forms have been passed out through the elementary school. Parents of children who are not of school age can pick up forms at the sheriff’s office. Completed forms can also be turned in there.
For those wanting to help with this year’s Silver Santa project, the sponsors are accepting donations of toys and money.
Money can be deposited directly into the Silver Santa account at American Bank. Toys may be dropped off at the sheriff’s office.
Volunteers are needed to help wrap and distribute the gifts. The gifts will be wrapped beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 12 & 13, at the Goliad First United Methodist Church. Distribution will be Saturday, Dec. 14.
Those interesting in volunteering to organize or wrap the donated items can call Debby Brumby at 645-1210 or just come to the church Dec. 12.