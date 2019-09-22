GOLIAD – The Goliad Independent School District will have a school resource officer (SRO) this year.
Goliad Sheriff Kirby Brumby and GISD Superintendent Dave Plymale have reached an agreement.
The status of SRO Mike Krucenski was in doubt last week when Brumby told a commissioners court – wrestling with next year’s budget – that his negotiations with GISD were stalled.
The stalemate had prompted Plymale and members of the school board to consider “other options” – including organizing its own police force or arming certain teachers and staff.
The lack of compromise on both sides – exacerbated by a concurrent lack of communication – appeared to place the future of the SRO in jeopardy.
Until Tuesday.
“I went over to the sheriff’s office,” Plymale explains. “As I was getting out of my car Kirby was getting out of his truck. We sat for a while and worked things out.”
“The superintendent and I sat in my truck and we discussed it,” Brumby says. “There were no harsh words. We agreed to think about the specifics of the contract overnight.”
That evening, GISD School Board President Brandon Huber called Brumby to ask for a meeting at the sheriff’s office Wednesday.
Brumby, Plymale and Huber met that morning in the SO conference room.
One major point of contention was how much of Krucenski’s salary would be paid by the district.
Originally, the county asked for GISD to pay 75 percent; Brumby wanted 90 percent.
Part of the compromise agreement calls for the sheriff’s office dispatcher to keep track of how much time Krucenski spends working for the district and how much time he spends working for the county.
GISD also agrees to provide fuel and oil changes for the SRO’s vehicle while the SEO is working for the district; the sheriff’s office will provide maintenance and necessary repairs for the vehicle.
Plymale is certain the GISD board will approve the agreement when it next meets – Oct. 15 – and Brumby says he is certain the commissioners court will approve it at its next session Sept. 23.
The tentative agreement is a two-year contract – Plymale originally told the school board that if an agreement was reached it only would be for one year.
Creating its own police force or arming teachers and staff is not off the table, despite the compromise agreement.
Plymale and Brumby agree that they reached a settlement in 15 minutes in his F-150 air-conditioned pickup that weeks of deliberations between GISD and the county couldn’t.
After the Wednesday conference, Plymale, Huber and Brumby shook hands – a testimony at what can be accomplished by a handshake, but accompanied with a contract.
Bill Clough is the Goliad editor at the Advance-Guard Press and can be reached at 361-645-2330, or at goliad@mySouTex.com.