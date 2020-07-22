GOLIAD – Gael Vasquez should be going into the second grade of Goliad Elementary this year. But his future is uncertain as his parents discuss whether he will be attending class at school or home.
“If you have 20 to 25 kids in the classroom, what is going to happen?” asked his father, Luis Vasquez. “We are not sure what we are going to do. We are thinking about keeping him at home.
“If we send him to school and he is fine, he could come home with the virus.”
This past week, the school district began town hall meetings giving parents a chance to ask questions of the superintendent about his plan for the reopening of the three school district campuses.
The district is making its plans and basing its decisions on the guidance of the Texas Education Agency and the governor.
“We don’t have all the answers,” said Dr. Stacy Ackley, superintendent of the district. “We are constantly reviewing what TEA and the governor are saying and what local health officials are saying.
“One of the things we are doing, and required to do, is to put together a public health and safety plan.”
The district is going to require masks or face shields for all students over the age of 10 along with all teachers and staff within the district.
The governor and education commissioner have previously ordered that children younger than 10 cannot be required to wear masks.
“We are mandated that they are not required to wear a mask,” Ackley said.
The district is outlining all of its plans on its website at www.goliadisd.org. The site also includes a section that allows parents to ask questions of the district and see previous questions and answers posed to administration.
This comes alongside three town hall meetings held at the Event Center, and broadcast live, where details for each school were discussed and questions answered.
Becky Knight, director of Little Rascals Childcare, said that they will likely be expanding their programs for those parents who choose to keep their children home for online learning through the district.
“It would give them an option,” Knight said. “We are trying to accommodate the parents who didn’t want to send their kids back to school.
“There are lots of people that have to work but they don’t want to put their kids back in school.”
For Paul Miller, he sees the importance of school and what is gained from it — beyond the formal education provided.
“I want my kid in school,” he said. “I feel kids still need to have that social interaction.”
But, he is concerned. While he doesn’t believe everything being said about the virus, he is also a dad and concerned about the safety for these students heading into the classroom.
The district’s plan to take the temperatures of all students prior to entry gives him some peace of mind.
“The safety of our kids is first and foremost,” Ackley told one of the parents during the meeting voicing her concern about the safety of the students. “We have a good plan in place.
“We will continue to use good common sense and good judgment.
“We want our staff to be safe. We want our kids to be safe.”
Jason Collins is the editor at the Goliad Advance-Guard and can be reached at 361-343-5221, or at editor@mySouTex.com.