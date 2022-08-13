A rough ride

It was the type of phone call Gene Ratliff hopes he never has to make again.
Ratliff sustained broken ribs and a punctured lung after being thrown by a bull while competing at a rodeo in Hempstead during the summer of 2020.
His parents, Budd and Jaime Ratliff, did not make it to the event.
“They didn’t appreciate the phone call at about 2 a.m. saying I was being transported to a hospital in downtown Houston,” Ratliff recalled.
Ratliff, who was a junior-to-be at Goliad High School at the time, didn’t ride a bull again until almost a year later. He will be among the cowboys competing in the Goliad County Area Go Texan Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Challenger Series event on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Goliad County Fairgrounds rodeo arena.
The event will start at 8 p.m. Gates will open at 6 p.m.
Also among the cowboys competing at the rodeo will be Lane Nobles, who is ranked No. 45 in this season’s world rankings, and Cody Casper, who is ranked 86th.
Ratliff, who began rodeoing at the age of six, has full recollection of what happened during his ride in Hempstead.
“The bull started spinning to the left and came back the other way,” Ratliff said. “The bull wound up getting his horns underneath me and threw me in the air while I was still tied on. When I came back down, I landed on his head. His horns ripped my vest off and broke my ribs and went into my right lung.”
The two-hour ride in the ambulance to Houston was more painful than the ride on the bull, according to Ratliff.
“It was very bumpy,” Ratliff said. “When your lung gets only half its air supply, your body goes into complete shock and starts cramping. I think that was probably one of the worst things about it. My whole body was being suffocated and it cramped up into big knots.”
Ratliff spent almost two weeks in the critical care wing.
“The ribs took a month or two to heal, but trying to work the lung back to its strength took about six months.”
Ratliff, 19, didn’t compete again until May 8, 2021, when he won a Lester Meier Rodeo Company event in Cuero with an 87-point ride.
Ratliff, who recently won the reserve champion title at the Yoakum Tom Tom Festival Rodeo, said he had no hesitation to get back into the rodeo arena.
“My parents didn’t really want me to after going through something like that,” Ratliff said. “It was fantastic to fall back into things. I knew I still kind of had it in me.”
After Saturday’s event, Ratliff will prepare for his college bull riding career at Texas A&M.
“Growing up, I knew I wanted to ride bulls and then go to college and go to the next level,” Ratliff said. “But I never really grew up an A&M fan. My family is kind of split between A&M and UT. I was looking at a couple of other colleges and talking to them about their rodeo teams, and I actually ended up taking a tour at A&M on my sister’s behalf and I just fell in love with the place.”
Ratliff said he is excited to compete in Goliad for the first time.
“I’ve always wanted to roedo in my hometown,” Ratliff said.
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•