Albrecht medals again at state XC meet

ROUND ROCK – Goliad senior Ellie Albrecht wrapped up her spectacular high school cross country career Saturday morning with another medal-winning finish at the UIL State Championships.
Albrecht, the two-time defending bronze medalist in 3A, finished fourth for the Tigerettes in her final high school race at Old Settlers Park.
She clocked a time of 11 minutes, 39.61 seconds on the 2-mile course to take fourth, earning her a spot on the medal podium for the third straight year.
Albrecht was in second at the midway point of the race by less than a second behind Whitesboro’s Peyton Muntz, who won the individual state title with a time of 11:28.06.
San Antonio Cole’s Finley Hunting and Tornillo’s Kylene Elias passed Albrecht during the final mile to take second and third, respectively.
Albrecht finished less than two seconds behind Elias and was nearly 14 seconds in front of the fifth-place finisher.
Albrecht had finished third in both 2017 and 2018. As a freshman in 2016, she finished 49th for the Tigerettes at the state meet.
Holliday won the 3A girls team championship with 57 points, besting Yoakum, which finished second with 97 points. Wall was third with 109 points.