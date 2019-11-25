AUSTIN – Goliad High School’s Ellie Albrecht has been selected as a Texas Girls Coaches Association all-star.
The TGCA selects a maximum of 20 all-stars, from conferences 1-4a and 5-6a in cross country. These athletes are selected by the TGCA Cross Country Committee, which is composed of cross country member coaches of the association, at their annual meeting.
Selections are made from nominations submitted by member coaches. Athletes must be seniors to be selected.
These all-stars will not participate in the summer clinic all-star activities but will receive a certificate.