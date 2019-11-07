Albrecht wins regional title, qualifies for state

CORPUS CHRISTI – Goliad’s Ellie Albrecht won the UIL 3A Region IV cross country championship Monday morning at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s Dugan Family Soccer and Track Stadium.
The senior claimed the regional championship by clocking a time of 11 minutes, 55.96 seconds on the 2-mile course.
She qualified for the state meet for the fourth straight year with the victory.
Albrecht, the two-time defending state bronze medalist, will run at the state meet on Saturday, Nov. 9, at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock.
The 3A girls race is slated for a 10:50 a.m. start time.
Albrecht won Monday’s regional title by 13.8 seconds over San Antonio Cole freshman Finley Hunting.
She led the Tigerettes to an 18th-place team finish in the race with 412 points.
Mae Cosper finished just over two minutes behind Albrecht in 51st place for the Tigerettes with a time of 13:56.25.
Lauren Bond finished 76th for Goliad in 14:18.86, while Hannah Merklinger was 171st in 17:20.91 and Jordan Jeanneret was 175th in 17:52.47.
Allison Carbajal clocked 18:57.43 to finish 179th for the Tigerettes.
Yoakum won the 3A girls team championship with 57 points. Lago Vista was second, San Antonio Cole was third and San Diego finished fourth.
On the boys side, Max Barnett finished 26th for the Tigers, which was six places out of the last individual qualifying spot.
Barnett clocked a time of 18:22.80 in the 3.1-mile race.
Altair Rice’s William Lujan snagged the last individual qualifying spot with a 20th-place finish in 18:12.90.
Luling’s Edwin Zamudio won the individual boys championship in 16:24.53.
Lytle won the team championship with 77 points. San Antonio Cole was second, Luling was third and Bishop finished fourth.