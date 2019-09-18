BEEVILLE – Ellie Albrecht claimed the individual title for the Tigerette cross country team at the Beeville-Skidmore Cross Country Invitational Saturday morning.
Albrecht won the 1A/2A/3A/4A girls title by 39 seconds over McMullen County’s Caeli Taylor by clocking a time of 11 minutes, 53 seconds.
Barbara Cosper finished 11th for the Tigerettes, clocking a time of 13:32.
Lauren Bond was five spots back of her in 16th in 13:42. Kalyn Watson finished 37th in 14:40, while Allison Carbajal was 79th in 16:31.
Hannah Merklinger finished 93rd in 17:56 and Cameron Bogle was 103rd in 20:15.
Goliad finished fourth with a total of 103 points.
Skidmore-Tynan won the girls championship with 56 points. Robstown was second with 63 and Karnes City took third with 93 points.
On the boys side, Max Barnett was the top finisher for the Tigers, clocking 19:53 to finish 25th.
Matthew Maldonado was 70th with a time of 23:34 for Goliad.