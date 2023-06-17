Goliad freshmen Daryn Schutz and Shiyla Schmidt received two of the top honors on the All-District 29-3A softball team released recently.
Schutz was named Co-Newcomer of the Year and Schmidt was chosen Co-Utility Player of the Year.
Goliad’s Bryan Martin was selected Co-Coach of the Year.
Schutz batted .466 with one home run, eight RBIs and 15 stolen bases. Schmidt had a .412 batting average with nine RBIs and three stolen bases.
The Tigerettes’ Kieyah Garcia, a sophomore, and Mady Kramer, a senior, were named to the first team, while sophomore teammates Morgan Young and Ryleigh Glass were chosen to the second team.
Garcia batted .283 with eight RBIs and three stolen bases, while Kramer batted .414 with one home run and 17 RBIs. Young hit .429 with 23 RBIs while also striking out 63 batters in 96.1 innings on the mound. Glass batted .302 with nine RBIs and four stolen bases.
Goliad players earning honorable mention were senior Dayla Perry and junior Addysen Brock.
Kramer, Perry, Glass, Young, Schmidt, Schutz, Stormie Gutierrez, Jesielah McGilbra, Allyson Lyon and Liberty McWilliams were named to the academic all-district team.
Aransas Pass senior Jocelyn Galvan was chosen the district’s Most Valuable Player.
Odem senior Bella Salinas was named Offensive Player of the Year, while Taft sophomore Bianca Gonzales was chosen Defensive Player of the Year.
Mathis freshman Maribel Martinez shared the Newcomer of the Year award with Schutz. Odem sophomore Aria Bray was the other Co-Utility Player of the Year.
Taft’s Enrique Trevino shared the Coach of the Year honor with Martin.
Mathis senior Diamond De Leon was selected Second-Team Utility Player of the Year.
Other first-team selections were:
• Aransas Pass – Bella Valdez, sr.; Courtney Heyward, sr.; Allie Tabler, sr.; Emily Lozano, sr.; Alyze Garza, soph.
• Taft – Julianna Alaniz, soph.; Ileana Perez, jr.; Jaylynn Leal, jr.; Josette Aparicio, fr.
• Odem – Dezirae Moreno, jr.; Zoey Garcia, sr.; Annabella Santellana, soph.
• Mathis – Angelina Hernandez, soph.
• George West – Makayla Jaramillo, soph.
Other second-team selections were:
• Aransas Pass – Karla Casas, soph.; Abrianna Sansom, jr.; Zoey De Leon, jr.
• Taft – Dora Hernandez, jr.; Jewelysa Garcia, fr.
• Odem – Isabella Flores, jr.; Jaelynn Garcia, jr.
• Mathis – Alyssa Herrera, soph.; Angeline Rodriguez, sr.; Jackie Garcia, sr.
• George West – Alexis Jaramillo, sr.; Liberty Barcak, sr.; Emmy Caldwell, jr.
