Ten members of Austwell-Tivoli’s tennis team advanced to the Region IV-1A tournament with their performances in the District 30-1A Tennis Tournament on March 25 in Tivoli.

The winners and runners-up in each division advanced to the Region IV-1A Tennis Tournament on April 26-27 in Pflugerville.

A-T’s Conner Denton won the boys singles title and Aracely Revilla and Audrey Martinez combined to capture the girls doubles championship.

Austwell-Tivoli had two mixed doubles teams advance. Dominick Castrejon and Jenelle Moreno teamed to take the title while Alejandro Ruiz and Mariah Martinez took the runner-up regional berth.

A-T’s Yesenia Revilla and Anauli Reyes earned a spot in the regional tournament by finishing second in girls doubles.

Salvador Alvarado also advanced to the regional tournament by placing second in boys singles.

The A-T boys doubles team of Simon Benavides Lumpkins and Ernest Cisneros III finished third.

A-T’s Sarah Rodriguez won the junior varsity girls singles title.

