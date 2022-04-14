Ten members of Austwell-Tivoli’s tennis team advanced to the Region IV-1A tournament with their performances in the District 30-1A Tennis Tournament on March 25 in Tivoli.
The winners and runners-up in each division advanced to the Region IV-1A Tennis Tournament on April 26-27 in Pflugerville.
A-T’s Conner Denton won the boys singles title and Aracely Revilla and Audrey Martinez combined to capture the girls doubles championship.
Austwell-Tivoli had two mixed doubles teams advance. Dominick Castrejon and Jenelle Moreno teamed to take the title while Alejandro Ruiz and Mariah Martinez took the runner-up regional berth.
A-T’s Yesenia Revilla and Anauli Reyes earned a spot in the regional tournament by finishing second in girls doubles.
Salvador Alvarado also advanced to the regional tournament by placing second in boys singles.
The A-T boys doubles team of Simon Benavides Lumpkins and Ernest Cisneros III finished third.
A-T’s Sarah Rodriguez won the junior varsity girls singles title.
