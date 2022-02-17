Led by three players scoring in double figures, the Goliad Tigerettes earned a 47-38 District 31-2A basketball victory over the Taft Lady Greyhounds on Feb. 1 in Taft.
The victory enabled the Tigerettes to bounce back from a 46-29 league loss to the Orange Grove Lady Bulldogs on Jan. 28.
Abby Yanta, who made one 3-pointer, topped Goliad with 15 points. Kaysa Wunsch added 14 points and Gabriela Sertuche followed with 13.
Goliad also won the junior varsity game 30-15.
The win improved the Tigerettes to 6-26 overall and 3-9 in 31-2A play. Taft fell to 13-14 and 4-8.
Orange Grove 46,
Goliad 29
The Tigerettes had a difficult time offensively against Orange Grove.
Averi Amaro led Goliad against thre Lady Bulldogs with six points. Sertuche followed with five and Riley Bohl, Yanta, Wunsch and Maci Tinney each had four.
