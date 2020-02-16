VICTORIA – Goliad tennis standouts Jake Billo and Mae Cosper picked up where they left off from last season by winning the championship at their first tournament of the 2020 season.
The duo claimed the mixed doubles championship at the Victoria Invitational, winning four straight matches in dominating fashion.
They won all four matches in two sets, downing duos from Cuero (6-1, 6-0), La Vernia (6-3, 6-0), Corpus Christi Moody (6-1, 6-3) and Victoria West (6-0, 6-1).
Presley Bluhm finished fourth in the girls singles bracket for Goliad.
She won two matches to reach the semifinals, where she fell in straight sets to the eventual tournament champion. She was downed 6-8 in the third-place match.
Justin Swize and Bryce Svatek won their first match in the boys double bracket, but lost to the eventual champions in the quarterfinals.
Hunter Williams and Wesley Bohl also won their opening match before falling in the second round.