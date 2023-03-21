Bird watching in South Texas

In the next few weeks, the San Patricio countryside will come alive with the arrival of the spring migration made up of many colorful bird species. South Texas is an awesome birding area all year long, but spring is one of the best times to go birding.
Not only will our summer birds start returning, many species of waterfowl, warblers and other seldom seen birds can be spotted as they work their way to their breeding grounds in the northern latitudes.
In the past, birding was a pastime for just a select group of people. It has gained so much popularity that it is a major tourism draw to many areas of the country, with South Texas being a top destination.
Texas is one of the top three birding states in the country based on species. Up to 250 different species can be found along the Gulf Coast areas. Several businesses offer guided birding tours from Houston through the Coastal Bend region to the Rio Grande Valley.
Birding is a simple and enjoyable activity that ranges from passively hiking or driving through the countryside to actively drawing birds in with feeders. If you already have, or plan to set up feeders in your yard, place a variety of seeds out this time of the year. Make sure to keep a few hummingbird feeders and an oriole feeder filled up also.
Several area guides use an interesting technique to lure in birds by concocting a peanut butter spread and applying it to a log or tree trunk. The spread is made with a mixture of lard, cornmeal and peanut butter and it really works great at drawing in a variety of birds.
Birding doesn’t require a huge investment as a beginner. To start off, beginners will need an inexpensive pair of binoculars and a birding field guide book.
Experienced birders will usually invest in better optics or even a good camera with a telephoto lens. Some experts with years of experience can tell a species just by the sounds the birds make.
Whether you are a novice or an expert birder, you’ll want to have a bird checklist to keep track of how many species you have seen. A great place to find a checklist is any local state park. They’ll have a list of species native to that particular area.
Local residents that are used to seeing our strikingly colored, year round birds, such as Green Jays, Great Kiskadees, Cardinals and Pyrrhuloxias can expect many more migrating birds over the next month or two.
Although the Black-chinned Hummingbird is a summer resident of South Texas, Ruby-throated Hummingbirds will soon be passing through on their way north and you might get a glimpse of rare visitors to the area such as Rufous, or Buff-bellied Hummingbirds.
Like the hummingbirds, orioles will be arriving soon. A few will spend the summer, but five different species can be seen in the area: Orchard Oriole, Hooded Oriole, Bullock’s Oriole, Audubon’s Oriole and Baltimore Oriole. Use oranges or grape jelly at your feeders to increase the odds of attracting them.
Many species of waterfowl can be found as they migrate through the area. Watch around water holes, area lakes, ponds and coastal marshes for colorful teal, redheads, canvasbacks and many others in dawning their spring breeding plumage.
Colorful and beautiful sounding warblers are commonly sighted as they rest up for a few days along their journey north. Some are year round residents but most are migrating through.
There are many species of warblers, and it can be challenging to spot them. Some will forage on the ground in thick brush, but most prefer trees. Watch for warblers high in the treetops as they glean for insects. Some warblers can have varying colors such as blue, green and orange, but the predominant color in warbler species is yellow.
Several species of sparrows also migrate through the area this time of the year. They are perhaps the most difficult to identify. The good thing is, sparrows usually will be in groups of the same species. A good bird book is a helpful tool for identification.
Last but not least, and perhaps the most colorful bird that actually nests here in South Texas, is the Painted Bunting. These beauties can be found along woodland edges and brushy roads but will come to backyard feeders. Millet is a great seed for attracting Painted Buntings to a feeder.
Expect to see many other species of shore birds, wading birds, birds of prey, woodpeckers and upland birds in the region as spring has arrived.