EDNA – Another late score by the opponent sunk the Goliad Tigers on the road last week.
The Tigers dropped their fourth straight contest to start the Kevin Salazar era, falling 15-8 to Edna in District 15-3A Division I play at Cowboy Memorial Stadium.
Goliad is now 0-4 with its four losses coming by a combined 19 points.
As has been the case in three of their first four contests, the Tigers led in the fourth quarter only to see that lead slip away.
This time, it was a momentum-changing special teams play that swung in the opponent’s favor that made the difference.
The Tigers led 8-7 in the final period when they faced a fourth down near midfield.
Joseph Council’s punt was blocked, though, and the Cowboys took the loose ball back to the Tiger 20.
Edna scored the go-ahead touchdown on the next play with a 20-yard TD run with 2:22 remaining.
The Tigers, with no timeouts remaining, were forced to abandon their trademark slot-T look. They picked up one first down, but, on the final play, Edna intercepted Goliad’s last-ditch toss to seal the win.
Goliad dominated the stat sheet, racking up 319 yards to Edna’s 116.
The Tigers ran nearly twice as many plays – 64 versus 36 for Edna – but averages only about a yard and a half more per play and were called for more than twice as many penalties.
Jesse Martinez scored the Tigers’ lone touchdown on the night with a 41-yard run midway through the opening quarter.
The Tigers went for two after that with Peyton Luco running it in to make it 8-0.
Edna narrowed the Tiger lead to 8-7 in the second quarter, scoring on a 17-yard pass TD and then kicking an extra point instead of trying for the tie.
Martinez finished the game with 73 yards on 10 carries for the Tigers.
Gage Barrera led the team in rushing with 155 yards on 26 carries.
Luco, starting in place of the injured Reese Ruhnke, threw for 38 yards and rushed for 22 more.
The Tigers dropped to 0-1 in district play.
They are off this week, but return to the field Oct. 9 in a district showdown with Orange Grove at Tiger Field. Kickoff for that game is slated for 7:30 p.m.
