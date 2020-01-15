GOLIAD – The Goliad ISD athletic department will have a new leader in 2020.
Bobby Nicholson was reassigned last month after four seasons as the district’s athletic director and head football coach.
His wife, Kim, was also reassigned from her position as the high school’s head softball coach.
Bobby went 31-18 as the head coach of the Tiger football program, which included an appearance in the regional finals in 2017 and two appearances in the regional semifinals in 2016 and 2019.
His 2019 squad went just 1-9, but was still in the hunt for a playoff berth into the season’s last week.
“They don’t really need a reason,” Nicholson told the Victoria Advocate. “All I know is that I’ve done everything I could to try and make Goliad proud of our athletes and what they stand for. I’m proud of the character building we do to turn them into people.”
In her only season at the helm of the Tigerette softball program, Kim led Goliad to 25 wins, the District 29-3A championship and a bi-district championship. She won the district coach of the year award as well as the mySouTex Softball Coach of the Year award.
Tim Collins, an assistant principal at the high school, will serve as the interim athletic director while the district conducts its search for Nicholson’s full-time replacement.