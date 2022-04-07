The Refugio Bobcats broke open a close game with a seven-run fourth inning to take an 11-3 District 31-2A victory over the Port Aransas Marlins on March 22 in Refugio.
Port Aransas led 3-2 after three innings before the Bobcats’ fourth-inning rally.
The Bobcats’ Jordan Kelley (2-1) struck out 11 and allowed only two hits over 5 1/3 innings to get the win on the mound.
Antwaan Gross led Refugio’s 13-hit attack by going 4 for 4 with a pair of doubles, a triple, three RBI and two stolen bases.
The Bobcats’ Isaiah Avery was 3 for 4 with three doubles, two RBI and a stolen base.
Lukas Meza went 2 for 4 with one RBI and two stolen bases and Kaleb Brown was 1 for 2 with a stolen base to also lead Refugio.
The win improved the Bobcats to 4-3 overall and 3-1 in district play.
Refugio 12, Pettus 1
Refugio had 13 hits and three Bobcat pitchers combined to hurl a one-hitter in a 12-1 District 31-2A win on March 18 in Pettus.
The Bobcats scored three runs each in the first, second and fourth innings to take a 9-1 lead.
Refugio’s Jordan Kelley was 3 for 4 with an RBI and three stolen bases. Teammate Antwaan Gross went 2 for 2 with a double and four stolen bases.
The Bobcats were also led offensively by Isaiah Avery, who was 1 for 3 with a double, two RBI and three stolen bases; Ty LaFrance, who was 1 for 1 with an RBI double; and Benny Flores, who was 1 for 3 with a stolen base.
Lukas Meza (2-2) struck out five over three innings to record the win. Troy Haug fanned five over two hitless innings and Jaedyn Lewis struck out two in a hitless sixth inning.
