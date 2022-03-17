Refugio senior Jordan Kelley was named Co-Offensive Player of the Year on the All-District 31-2A Boys Basketball Team released recently.
Woodsboro freshman Layton Niemann was chosen Newcomer of the Year by the district’s coaches.
Three Refugio players and one Woodsboro player were selected to the first team.
Bobcats named to the first team were seniors Antwaan Gross, Ty LaFrance and Hayden LaFrance. Woodsboro senior Roger Gonzalez III and junior Braydon Robison were first-team selections.
Woodsboro senior Jaden Scott and sophomore Jordan Zena were named to the second team along with Refugio senior Desantos Doomes.
Earning honorable mention from Refugio were seniors Marvin Fox and Romel Brown and freshman Kelan Brown. Woodsboro honorable mention selections were junior Derreck Hatchet and sophomores Taggert Silvas and Brenner Kurtz.
Refugio’s Kelley, Ty LaFrance, Hayden LaFrance, Romel Brown, Doomes and Andrew Gilchrist earned academic all-district honors. Woodsboro’s Gonzalez and Zena were the Eagles’ academic all-district selections.
Port Aransas junior Kristopher Jones was named the district’s Most Valuable Player. Yorktown senior Drew Alexander was chosen Co-Offensive Player of the Year with Kelley.
Port Aransas senior Dominic Ford and Three Rivers junior Jacob Amaro were chosen Co-Defensive Players of the Year. Kenedy senior Kameron Miller and Port Aransas senior Adonis Rodriguez shared the Sixth Man of the Year honor.
Co-Coaches of the Year were Three Rivers’ Jimmy Woodin and Port Aransas’ Kris Jones.
Other first-team selections were Kenedy seniors Jaydin Chapa, Logan Salais and Damon Rosales; Yorktown senior Kalen Barefield; Three Rivers sophomores Caden Soliz and Derek Lancaster; and Port Aransas seniors Sawyer Ulch, Sydney Herndon and Kyler Spaeth.
The rest of the second-team selections were Pettus sophomore Seth Guajardo and freshman Alex Hartsfield; Kenedy senior Jalien Flagg and junior Josh Cruz; Yorktown seniors Konnor Sullivan and Seth Hahn; Three Rivers senior Matthew Zamzow and sophomore Sebastian Steele; and Port Aransas sophomore Hunter Stunz.
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•