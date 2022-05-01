The Refugio Bobcats held off a Woodsboro rally on April 5 to take an 8-7 District 31-2A baseball victory over the Eagles in Woodsboro.
The Eagles chipped away at a 6-1 deficit with two runs in the fourth inning and four more in the fifth. But Refugio relievers Jaedyn Lewis and Troy Haug blanked Woodsboro over the last two innings to preserve the victory.
The Bobcats took a 1-0 lead with a solo run in the first when Jordan Kelley drew a two-out walk, stole second base and third base, and raced home on a passed ball.
Woodsboro tied the game at 1-1 in the second inning when Colton Wiginton’s line-drive double scored Weslee Jochetz, who had reached on a single.
Refugio needed only three hits to score five runs in the fourth inning.
Benny Flores led off with a single. One out later, Hayden LaFrance and Kelan Brown drew consecutive walks from Woodsboro pitcher Tagg Silvas to load the bases.
After Silvas retired Antwaan Gross on a strikeout, Flores trotted home when Haug was hit by a pitch.
Kelley followed with a two-run single to center field and Lukas Meza completed the five-run outburst with a two-run triple.
The Eagles began their comeback bid in the bottom of the fourth. Wiginton singled with one out and stole second and third before Eddie Kimmel drew a walk from Meza.
Cole Thompson drove in Wiginton with a single to right field and Kimmel crossed the plate on an error during the play.
The Bobcats struck for two runs in the fifth off Woodsboro reliever TK Morgan.
Flores drew a leadoff walk and stole second. After advancing to third on a passed ball, Flores scored on a LaFrance infield single.
With two outs, LaFrance stole home to put the Bobcats up 8-3.
Morgan drew a one-out walk from Lewis to begin the Eagles’ fifth-inning rally.
Morgan stole second and reached third on a passed ball before Lewis walked Roger Gonzalez.
After Gonzalez stole second, Jochetz singled to center field to score Morgan and Gonzalez.
Wiginton followed with a double to score Jochetz. Michael Love reached base on an error before Haug forced Kimmel into a popup for the second out of the inning.
The Eagles loaded the bases when Haug hit Thompson with a pitch. Silvas followed with an RBI single to pull Woodsboro within 8-7.
Haug was able to end the inning on a Luke Poland popout to second baseman Trey Castellano.
Haug retired the Eagles in order in the sixth and seventh innings.
Flores was 3 for 3 with two runs scored and Kelley was 2 for 3 with two runs scored, two RBI and four stolen bases. The Bobcats had 14 stolen bases in the game.
Meza went 2 for 5 with two RBI and collected the win on the mound by striking out four and scattering five hits over four innings.
Wiginton sparked Woodsboro’s offense by going 3 for 4 with two runs scored and a pair of RBI. Jochetz was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBI.
Refugio improved to 7-3 on the season and 6-1 in district play, while the Eagles fell to 7-8 and 2-5.
Refugio 15, Bloomington 0
Two Refugio pitchers combined to toss a one-hitter as the Bobcats rolled to a 15-0 District 31-2A win over the Bloomington Bobcats on April 1 in Bloomington.
Refugio scored seven runs in the first inning and eight in the fourth as the game was called after five innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.
An RBI double by Jordan Kelley and run-scoring triple by Antwaan Gross were Refugio’s only hits in the first inning.
In the fourth, Kelley, Lukas Meza and Isaiah Avery hit consecutive singles to load the bases.
Pinch-hitter Chris Flores followed with a two-run single. After Jaedyn Lewis was hit by a pitch to fill the basepaths, Benny Flores drew a walk to score Avery.
Chris Flores was driven home by a sacrifice fly by Gross. Troy Haug then continued the scoring with a two-run triple.
After Haug scored on a Kelley single, Meza drove home Kelley with a triple to build Refugio’s lead to 15-0.
Meza struck out five over three hitless innings to get the victory. Lewis fanned six over the final two innings.
