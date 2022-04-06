The Refugio Bobcats won all three relays and took first place in four individual events in rolling to the team title at the Beeville Trojan Relays on March 24.
The Bobcats finished with 161 points. Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway was second with 126.
Antwaan Gross, Jordan Kelley, Marvin Fox and Ernest Campbell got Refugio off to a winning start in the running events by combining for a time of 43.31 seconds in the 400 relay.
Kelley, Fox, Jason Moore and Campbell combined for a victory in the 800 relay in 1:30.06 and Kelley, Karson Herring, Isaiah Avery and Moore teamed to win the 1,600 relay in 3:28.00.
Moore won the 100 dash in 10.79 and Campbell raced to victory in the 200 dash in 21.95.
Refugio’s Chai Whitmire took first in the 300 hurdles in 41,75. Gross won the triple jump with a mark of 42 feet, 10 inches.
Campbell was second in the long jump with a leap of 21-2 1/2 and Gross took fourth with a mark of 20-8.
In the triple jump, Kelley followed Gross with a runner-up mark of 42-5 and Refugio’s Eziyah Bland was third with a leap of 40-3.
Fox took third in the 200 dash in 22.79. Herring was third in the 400 dash in 53.08 and was followed by Avery, who crossed the finish in 53.36.
The Bobcats’ Braylon Gonzales ran to a third-place finish in the 300 hurdles in 44.16 and sixth-place finish in the 100 hurdles in 17.24.
Refugio’s Brandon DeNava placed fourth in the 800 run in 2:12.23 and fifth in the 1,600 run in 5:05.56. The Bobcats’ Kyle Walker was fifth in the 800 run in 2:12.57.
The Bobcats’ Ty LaFrance took fifth in the high jump by clearing 5-6. Teammate Kelan Brown was sixth with a jump of 5-4. J.R. Moore was fifth in the discus with a throw of 122-9 1/2.
The Lady Cats finished fourth in the team standings with 95 points.
Refugio’s Peyton Oliver and Riley Haug each won two individual events.
Oliver was first in the 200 dash in 25.95 and long jump with a leap of 16-8, and finished second in the 100 dash in 12.62. Haug won the 400 dash in 1:00.56 and 800 run in 2:17.15. Haug earlier placed sixth in the high jump by clearing 4-6.
Refugio’s Ciara Tilley took first in the shot put with a mark of 42-10 1/4 and was third in the discus with a throw of 104-10.
The Bobcats’ Seahna Bland, Haug, Chay Callis and Oliver teamed for second in the 400 relay in 50.87. Haleigh Trevino, Bland, Hollie Eads and Callis combined for fourth in the 800 relay with a time of 1:53.39.
Callis had a mark of 16-6 3/4 to take third in the long jump.
