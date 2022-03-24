Led by high-point athlete Ernest Campbell, the Refugio Bobcats coasted to the team title at the Cuero Jack Adcock Relays on March 10 at Gobbler Stadium in Cuero.
Campbell won the 100-meter dash, anchored the Bobcats to a win in the 800 relay and second-place finish in the 400 relay, and took third in the long jump.
Refugio finished with 136 points. Bay City was second with 78.
The Bobcats’ Antwaan Gross was the runner-up high-point man with 22 points and teammate Jordan Kelley was third with 18.
Campbell won the 100 dash in 11.03 seconds. He teamed with Kelley, Marvin Fox and Jason Moore to win the 800 relay in 1:30.58.
Gross, Kelley, Fox and Campbell combined for a runner-up time of 42.92 in the 400 relay.
Refugio closed the meet with a victory in the 1,600 relay as Kelley, Karson Herring, Isaiah Avery and Moore ran a time of 3:29.11.
Avery raced to a second-place finish in the 400 dash in 53.29 and Herring was sixth in 55.05. Moore was third in the 200 dash in 22.72 and Fox was fifth in 23.51.
The Bobcats’ Chai Whitmore was second in the 300 hurdles with a time of 43.77 and Kelan Brown took fourth in the 110 hurdles in 19.81.
Refugio’s Brandon DeNava was sixth in the 800 run in 2:19.56
In the field events, Gross won the long jump and was runner-up in the triple jump. Gross had a winning mark of 21 feet, 2 inches in the long jump. Campbell was third with a leap of 20-3. Gross went 42-7 in the triple jump and Kelley was fourth with a mark of 40-7 1/2.
Refugio’s Ty LaFrance took third in the high jump by clearing 5-11 3/4. Jordan King was fifth in the shot put with a toss of 42-0 1/4.
The Lady Cats finished sixth in the girls team standings with 70 points.
Refugio’s Peyton Oliver was runner-up in the high-point standings with 31 points.
Oliver won the 100 dash in 12.91 and was second in the 200 dash in 26.68. Teammate Riley Haug was fifth in the 200 dash in 27.72.
Haug won the 400 dash in 1:01.29.
The Lady Cats’ Seahna Bland, Haug, Chay Callis and Oliver teamed for third place in the 400 relay with a time of 51.28. Bland, Hollie Eads, Haleigh Trevino and Callis combined for a sixth-place finish in the 800 relay in 1:56.30.
Refugio scored two victories in the field events with Oliver taking first in the long jump with a leap of 17-3 and Ciara Tilley winning the shot put with a mark of 39-0.
Haug was fourth in the long jump with a leap of 16-0 3/4 and Callis was sixth with a mark of 15-11.
Tilley placed sixth in the discus with a throw of 90-2.
