Refugio’s Ernest Campbell, center, crosses the finish line in second place at the Cuero Jack Adcock Relays on March 10 in Cuero. Cuero’s Devon Blount, right, crosses in first while Yoakum’s Tre Robbins, left, follows in third. Campbell went on to win high-point honors and lead the Bobcats to the team title. (Photo by Coy Slavik)