Goliad senior Lauren Bond wrapped up her prep cross country career last week at the UIL Region IV Championship.
In her final race as a Tigerette, and as the lone regional qualifier for Goliad, Bond finished 65th in the 3A girls race, which was hosted by Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at its Dr. Jack A. Dugan Family Soccer and Track Stadium.
Bond clocked a time of 14 minutes, 44.89 seconds in the 2-mile race.
San Antonio Cole’s Finley Hunting and Audrey Velesky finished first and second, respectively, to lead their squad to the team championship.
Hunting’s winning time was 12:08.31. Velesky finished about 2 1/2 seconds behind her.
Cole won the team title with 46 points. Lago Vista was second and Yoakum was third.
