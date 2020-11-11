BEEVILLE – Lauren Bond secured a bid to the regional cross country meet for the Goliad Tigerettes last week at the District 29-3A Championship.
Bond will be the lone Goliad runner at next week’s regional meet after finishing fourth at the district meet.
She clocked a time of 13 minutes, 18 seconds on the 2-mile course to claim an individual qualifying spot.
Bond will run at the Region IV meet on Monday, Nov. 9, at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
As a team, the Tigerettes finished fifth with 120 points.
Skidmore-Tynan won the team championship with 19 points. Orange Grove was the runner-up with 51 points.
Audrey Winstead was the next finisher for Goliad after Bond, taking 21st with a time of 14:42.
Averi Amaro took 27th in 15:01, while Allison Carabajal was 36th in 15:55. Eden Brooks rounded out the scoring with a 38th-place finish in 16:12.
Anahi Granados took 39th in 16:14 and Kaysa Wunsch was 42nd in 16:20.
The Goliad boys finished sixth as a team with 147 points. Mathis won the boys championship with 39 points and Taft was the runner-up.
Trevor Bennett was Goliad’s top boys finisher, taking 26th in 21:15 on the 3.1-mile course.
Ben Balderaz finished a spot back of him in 27th in 21:22.
Justin Edison took 30th in 21:34, Hunter Williams was 35th in 22:30 and Jack Smith took 39th in 22:59 for the final scoring spot.
Dasen Tinney-Anderson was 40th in 23:01 and Garrett Kunkel took 43rd in 23:21.