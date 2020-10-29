GOLIAD – In the inaugural Goliad Invitational cross country meet, the host girls finished third while the host boys finished fourth on Oct. 10.
The Tigerettes compiled 112 points to finish third in the varsity girls race behind Karnes City and Shiner, which were separated by just one point for the top two spots with KC getting the win with 36 points.
Lauren Bond was the top finisher for Goliad, taking third overall with a time of 13 minutes, 16 seconds.
Audrey Winstead finished 23rd for Goliad with a time of 15:25.
Eden Brooks was 30th in 15:58, Anahi Granados was 34th in 16:05 and Averi Amaro took 35th in 16:08.
Kaysa Wunsch finished 43rd, Cameron Bogle was 49th and Caroline Roeske finished 50th.
On the boys side, Goliad finished fourth with 97 points.
Mathis won the event with 20 points. The Pirates’ top five finishers all finished in the top 10 and all of their runners who participated finished in the top 20.
Karnes City was second with 40 and Shiner took third with 90 points.
Trevor Bennett was the top finisher for Goliad, taking 15th with a time of 20:13.
Benjamin Balderas finished 18th in 20:31, while Justin Edison was 25th in 21:56. Hunter Williams finished 26th with a time of 22:13. Garett Kunkel was 28th for the Tigers in 22:15.
Jack Smith took 32nd and Dasen Anderson finished 34th.
On the girls side, the Tigerettes finished with 97 points. Mathis won the team title with 20 points
Goliad sweeps junior high division
The Goliad Middle School boys and girls both won the team championship.
Gabriel Aviles won the boys race for Goliad, while Troy Enos finished fifth, Zac Hand was seventh, Landon Psencik was ninth, Tracer Schendel was 11th, Jeremiah Nicely was 14th and Gavin Hoefling finished 15th.
Ashtyn Franke was the runner-up on the girls side for Goliad. Karolynn Youngblood was fourth, Daryn Schutz was fifth, Lily Knetle was sixth, Julia Aleman took seventh, Hailey Clapsaddle was 16th, Shanley Coleman was 18th, Kailyn Wendel took 22nd, Maevyn Wunsch was 23rd, Elena Martinez was 24th and Emma Garcia took 25th.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•