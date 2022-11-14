Dan's long journey

Dan Firova would like nothing better than to see Dusty Baker wearing a World Series ring.
Since first meeting at a baseball camp in Laredo seven years ago, Baker and Firova have developed a bond that has seen the two guide their teams to four Major League Baseball division championships series and two World Series.
Firova, a former multi-sport standout at Refugio High School, has helped the Astros return to the World Series after they fell short to the Atlanta Braves last season. Firova serves as the Astros’ quality control coach and part-time first-base coach.
Firova, who played a total of 17 games in a brief big-league career, owes Baker for bringing him back to the majors.
“If anybody on Earth deserves to wear a World Series ring, it’s Dusty,” Firova said during an interview with the Refugio County Press on Oct. 29 before Game 2 of World Series. “He has put in so much work and time. I’m sure all the players are really trying hard to accomplish this. We’re hoping and praying we do the things right in order for us to accomplish that.”
A proud Bobcat
Firova, who turned 66 on Oct. 16, starred in athletics at Refugio High School despite losing his pinky finger on his right hand in a bandsaw accident during a woodshop class. He went on to star as a catcher and pitcher in baseball. He also helped the Bobcats’ basketball team reach the state tournament.
Before the woodshop accident, Firova was a quarterback on the RHS football team. He switched to kicking duties after he lost the finger.
Firova was a standout catcher at Bee County Junior College, now Coastal Bend College, and Texas-Pan American, now Texas-Rio Grande Valley, and was taken by the Seattle Mariners in the second round of the 1980 Major League Baseball Draft.
Firova made it to the majors in 1981, when he played in 13 games for the Mariners. He saw action in three games with Seattle the next season.
After a five-year stint in the minors, Firova concluded his MLB career 1n 1988 by playing one game with the Cleveland Indians.
Firova was released by the Cleveland organization and signed by the Chicago Cubs, but never played in the majors again.
Firova played for the Nuevo Laredo Tecolotes of the Mexican League for several seasons before becoming the manager of Vaqueros Laguna and either managing or coaching in the Mexican League over the next three decades.
Firova’s teams won three league championships.
Meeting Dusty
In 2015, Firova was working at a baseball camp in Laredo that was attended by then-Washington Nationals manager Dusty Baker.
“The general manager of our team, Acereros de Monclova, brought in Dusty to help with the camp,” Firova said. “Dusty saw me there working and liked the way I went about my business.”
Baker spoke with Acereros de Monclova General Manager Luis Melendez about Firova.
“I didn’t know they were talking about me,” Firova said. “I went home and got a call from Melendez. He said I needed to send the Nationals my résumé right away. He said Dusty wanted to bring me on as a coach for the Nationals. I was shaking. I couldn’t believe it. I asked him, ‘You’re kidding me, right?’ ”
Two days later, Firova received a call from the Nationals, wanting to fly to Washington D.C. and sign a contract.
Just weeks later, Firova found himself sitting in the Nationals’ bullpen, serving as the team’s bullpen coach.
Under Firova’s direction, National relievers compiled an MLB-best 3.35 ERA in 2016.
Despite taking the Nationals to consecutive National League Division Series, Baker was fired after the 2017 season and Firova returned to coaching in the Mexican League.
Called back up
In 2020, the Astros’ were in a state of flux as they tried to recover from the team’s sign-stealing cheating scandal that came after Houston won the 2017 World Series.
The Astros fired manager A.J. Hinch and were seeking an experienced, stabilizing figure to replace him.
“Dusty called me and said he was interviewing for the job,” Firova said. “He said he would want me to join his staff, but they already had their coaching jobs signed up. I told him, ‘I understand. No problem.’ ”
Before the 2021 season began, Chris Speier, a coach for Baker for many seasons, decided to retire. Baker called Firova to tell him he had a job with the Astros.
The Astros made it to the World Series last season, falling to the Braves in six games.
This season, Houston finished with an American league-best 109 wins and steamrolled into the World Series by sweeping the Mariners and New York Yankees in the playoffs.
Firova was coaching first base in Game 4 of the ALCS against New York at Yankee Stadium.
“I inform the players what the pitcher likes to do, what his moves are,” Firova said of coaching first base. “I tell them what to look out for.”
During Game 4, Houston’s Yordan Alvarez was picked off by lefthander Nestor Cortez.
“He had a pretty funky move,” Firova said. “I told Alvarez to not go too far. The guy has a pretty good move. Next thing you know, he’s picked off.”
No panic
Firova said there was no sense of desperation in the Astros’ clubhouse after their Game 1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Oct. 28. Houston saw a 5-0 lead evaporate in a 6-5 loss at Minute Maid Park.
“Nobody’s panicking,” Firova said. “We’ve been able to bounce back before. A lot of these guys have experience in the playoffs. They know where we’re at. There’s not any panic now.”
Firova hopes he can return to his hometown to show off a World Series ring. He would become Refugio’s second native son to win a World Series. Nolan Ryan, who was born in Refugio before moving to Alvin, once had a sign on U.S. Highway 77 South honoring him on the entrance into town.
“No, I will settle for a ring,” Firova said when asked if he’d like a similar sign. “Every professional baseball player has wanted to be a world champion. You want those bragging rights. When the Bobcats win a state title, they want those bragging rights. You want to say, ‘I did this and I did that.’ Hopefully, we can get four wins against Philadelphia and accomplish that goal.”
