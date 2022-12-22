Duck hunting ‘fantastic’ this year

Many North American duck species will spend the winter all along the Texas coast from Port Mansfield down to Brownsville. Coastal bays, marshes, potholes and even area freshwater lakes provide excellent winter habitat and fantastic duck hunting opportunities.
Most of the waterfowl in the northern and eastern states during the hunting season generally are mallards, wood ducks and geese. The Texas coastal waters are famous for redhead ducks.
Guided hunts, whether fully guided or semi-guided drop-off hunts, are a very popular and affordable way to access great hunting areas.
Local hunting guide Aidan Flores, of Heritage Flats & Guide Service Outfitters, who also has a bachelor’s and master’s degree in wildlife management and specializes in waterfowl and wetlands, said this area of the country is home to most redhead ducks.
“At any given time throughout the winter, 70 to 80 percent of the redhead duck population in the country can be found from the central coastal area of the state on south, which includes the Coastal Bend,” he said.
Flores is 28 years old and has been duck hunting since he was 10. Most of his hunts take place in Redfish Bay from the south end of Rockport to Corpus Christi. The marsh area and flats are shallow in the bay and the water varies between six inches and three feet. There are quite a few guides running air boats as a means to get to duck hunting spots. Redfish Bay is notorious for holding a huge concentration of ducks during the winter months.
Flores explained that several of his duck hunting clients come from places as far away as Georgia, North and South Dakota, the Carolinas and from Long Island, New York.
“These people come from all over, chasing their waterfowl slam,” he said. “Their goal is to shoot a nice redhead drake to take home.”
Many other common species can be found in the Coastal Bend during the season, which include American widgeon, northern pintail, green-winged teal, blue-winged teal, bluebill, bufflehead and gadwalls.
Early morning and late afternoon are the traditional time for duck hunting. Morning is the most preferable and productive. When hunting in the evening, ducks usually won’t start moving until late, which only gives hunters around an hour of legal shooting time.
Although some species of ducks are experiencing a slight decline, redheads are plentiful and overall, the North American duck population is continuing to increase. Duck numbers in South Texas tend to increase as cold fronts come through. The big fronts that came through our area in November brought in a lot of birds for the first part of duck season.
“This year has been fantastic,” said Flores. “This is the best year we’ve had in the last six years.”
Flores explained the duck hunting trends nationwide.
“This is the first time in recent history that we’ve seen an increase in ducks and we actually have a decrease in duck hunters,” he said. “I would say that around here, we always have lots of hunters and every weekend is packed, it seems like there is a hunter in every bush.”
Duck hunting in the Coastal Bend area also comes with the allure of possibly harvesting a rare duck species such as cinnamon teal, surf scoters and long-tailed ducks. Every year, a handful of these rare species are taken in the area.
South Texas is also home to whistling ducks which are prized by duck hunters. The fulvous and black-bellied whistling-ducks are non-migratory species that can only be found in a few places in the country. These species are sought after by duck hunters not only from Texas, but from around the country.
Duck season ends Jan. 29.
•Mike Mainhart is the outdoors writer for Coastal Bend Publishing.•