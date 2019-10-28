CORPUS CHRISTI – The Goliad girls cross country team finished as the runners-up at the District 29-3A Championship last week at West Guth Park.
Ellie Albrecht led the Tigerettes to the second-place finish by winning the individual girls championship by more than 30 seconds.
She clocked a time of 12 minutes, 30 seconds to best Skidmore-Tynan’s Yaneli Aguilar by 37 seconds for the title.
The Tigerettes finished second to Skidmore-Tynan in the team standings with 52 points. Skidmore posted 24 points to win the team championship.
Lauren Bond and Mae Cosper both recorded top-10 finishes for Goliad at the race. Bond finished fifth in 14:10, while Cosper was seventh in 14:21. Kalyn Watson finished 15th in 15:04 on the 2-mile course, and Allison Carabajal wrapped up the scoring for the Tigerettes with her 24th-place finish in 16:37. Jordan Jeanerette finished 29th for the Tigerettes.
On the boys side, Goliad finished fifth with 131 points. Skidmore-Tynan won the boys title, while Mathis was the runner-up.
Max Barnett led the Tigers with a fourth-place finish in 17:38 on the 3.1-mile course. Trey Gutierrez finished 27th in 19:59; Christian Martinez was 36th in 22:17; Matthew Maldonado took 37th in 22:21; Curtis Huerta clocked 23:24 to finish 38th; and Gene Ratliff finished 41st with a time of 25:25.
In the junior varsity girls race, Hannah Merklinger was second, while Cameron Bogle finished 13th for the Tigerettes.