Five Goliad players advanced to the Region IV-3A Tennis Tournament with their performances at the District 29-3A Tournament on March 30-31 in Aransas Pass.
Sophomore Gabriella Sertuche advanced in girls singles by finishing as the 29-3A runner-up.
Senior Devonte Perry and junior Hunter Williams placed second in boys doubles and sophomore Kate Billo and junior Riley Bohl teamed for second place in girls doubles.
The Goliad mixed doubles team of sophomore Cadie Auten and junior Trevor Bennett placed third and will be a regional alternate duo.
Sertuche defeated Skidmore-Tynan’s Daylynn Moore 6-1, 6-2 in the second round and beat Orange Grove’s Kaitlyn Weaver 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals.
Sertuche fell 6-1, 6-0 to Orange Grove’s Emily Aguilar in the final.
Perry and Williams coasted to a 6-0, 6-0 win over a Skidmore-Tynan duo in the second round and defeated an Orange Grove tandem 6-2, 6-1 in the semifinals.
Perry and Williams were beaten in the finals by a Mathis duo 2-6, 6-2, 6-4.
Billo and Bohl won in the first round over an Orange Grove duo 7-5, 6-2 and beat a Taft duo 6-0, 6-0 in the second round.
Billo and Bohl advanced to the final with a 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 victory over a Skidmore-Tynan tandem.
Billo and Bohl were defeated 6-3, 6-3 in the final by an Aransas Pass duo.
Auten and Bennett won 7-5, 0-6, 6-3 in the first round over an Odem team before losing in the semifinals to an Orange Grove duo 7-6 (9-7), 6-1.
Auten and Bennett then defeated an Orange Grove team 7-5, 6-4 for third place.
Goliad’s Haley Clapsaddle won her first round girls singles match over Odem’s Joy Lerma 6-2, 6-1. Clapsaddle lost in the second round to Aransas Pass’ Faith Vasquez 6-3, 6-0.
