The physicality of the Goliad Tigers and Refugio Bobcats was in midseason form during their scrimmage on Aug. 12 at Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium in Refugio.
Each team scored a pair of touchdowns and both coaches came away feeling their teams learned much as they prepare for the 2022 season.
“We’ve still got a lot of improvement to do, but we knew that because we’re starting a lot of young kids,” Refugio coach Jason Herring said. “I liked our effort on both sides of the ball, but we still need to continue to get more physical.”
The Bobcats needed just two plays on their possession to reach the end zone as Ernest Campbell dashed 38 yards for a touchdown.
But Goliad’s defense settled down and held Refugio to just one more score – a 22-yard run by Jordan King.
“We have a lot of returners back on defense, so our kids make a lot of the calls and checks,” Goliad coach Kevin Salazar said. “The leadership on this team has kind of grown, so it’s nice to see we make a call and the guys get into position and line themselves up the way they should.”
The Tigers’ touchdowns came on 2-yard runs by Joseph Council and Angel Hernandez.
“The thing we talked about was coming out and being physical,” Salazar said. “We knew we were going to have some mistakes, but we wanted to be physical and I think we showed that here tonight.”
Herring said he was happy with the performance of his offense.
“We’ve got a script that we follow in which each kid gets about two touches and we can look at every scheme,” Herring said. “We want to look at our power scheme, our zone scheme, our stretch scheme, our boot scheme, our waggle scheme. You want to get the ball in the end zone and the fans like it and coaches like it, too, but the bottom line is we’re going to work on what we want to work on so we can get it on film and perfect it.”
Goliad’s Demetrius Steptoe and Refugio’s Eziyah Bland each had interceptions.
Refugio will scrimmage at Odem on Aug. 18 and Goliad will host Flatonia in a scrimmage on Aug. 18.
“This is big for our confidence,” Salazar said. “When we set this scrimmage up, I knew Refugio was going to make us better. Seeing their speed and physicality will help us improve.”
