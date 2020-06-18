Emiliano Garza (front row center) signed his national letter of intent to attend Victoria College on June 5. Garza will play on the college's men's basketball team, which competes in the NJCAA's Region XIV. Garza's parents and grandparents joined him at the signing, as did, back row from left, Goliad Athletic Director Kevin Salazar, Victoria College Athletic Director Josh Moore and Goliad boys basketball coach Patrick Mackey. (Photo by Kevin J. Keller)