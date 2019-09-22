GEORGE WEST – The Goliad Tigers were held to less than 100 total yards and were shut out for the first time in a decade Friday night.
George West built a 21-0 lead in the first half and scored on the first play of the second half on its way to a 28-0 win over the Tigers at Longhorn Stadium.
The Horns scored 3 1/2 minutes into the contest on a 6-yard run to take the lead.
In the second quarter, they found pay dirt on a 29-yard pass play and then a 5-yard TD run by quarterback Coltan Orr that pushed their lead to 21-0.
On the opening kickoff of the second half, GW recovered a Tiger fumble at the Goliad 30.
On the next play, Orr kept it on a QB read play and weaved his way to the end zone for the game’s final touchdown.
The Tigers were held to just 90 total yards in the loss, including just 19 through the air on two completions.
Shaun Justice rushed for a team-best 38 yards on 17 carries.
Goliad had just 71 rushing yards on 28 attempts and managed just four first downs.
Grant Garnett led the Tiger defense with 12 tackles. Caleb Edwards also reached double figures in that stat with 11 on the night.
Wesley Bohl and Shane Henson both had nine tackles.
The game marked the first time Goliad had been shut out since a 7-0 loss to Palacios on Oct. 9, 2009.