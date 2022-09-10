Jesse Comfort remembers when he almost wasn’t allowed to be a twirler in the Goliad High School Roaring Tiger Marching Band.
“There was a big blow-up and controversy,” said Comfort, who graduated fro GHS in 1987. “The band director that chose me to twirl was given an ultimatum to either keep me from twirling or lose his job.”
Neither happened.
Comfort became the school’s first male twirler and a crowd favorite on Friday nights. He won three district titles in twirling, and a state championship his senior year. Comfort won a national collegiate title while at Texas A&M-Kingsville.
Comfort, now 55, recently returned to competitive twirling and qualified for last month’s grand national championships in South Bend, Indiana, where he finished sixth in the men’s division rhythmic twirling competition and eighth in the two-baton event.
Comfort’s performances qualified him for a spot for the International Baton Twirling Association World Championships.
“It was a great experience,” Comfort said. “There was a lot of competition. I wasn’t expecting to win. I was expecting to get in the top 10.”
Comfort’s successful return to the sport is even more impressive considering he was involved in a car accident 18 years ago in Tarrant County that nearly took his life.
“This girl T-boned me,” Comfort said. “They told me I would never walk again. They said I should have died. My mom walked through the door of my hospital room and said, ‘I’m not going to let my child die.’ By the grace of God, I came through it.”
After a lengthy rehabilitation process, Comfort was able to walk out of his wheelchair and slowly ease back into twirling.
Two years ago, he was approached by two baton coaches.
“They said you need to come to our competition,” Comfort recalled. “I told them I wasn’t anywhere near competition-ready. They told me to think about it.”
Comfort went to a gym and began preparing to compete again.
“A year went by and I got in contact with the coaches,” Comfort said. “I entered a competition and won my first National Baton Twirling Association state title.”
Comfort, who began twirling at the age of 5 years old, won the NBTA state championship again earlier this year while also winning the Southwest regional Championships in Fort Worth.
“I thought I’d be the oldest person competing at these events, but I wasn’t,” Comfort said. “There was a 58-year-old lady competing.”
Comfort said his success wouldn’t be possible without the support from his mother, Joyce Comfort, and high school friends in Goliad.
Comfort also thanks Jaime Jaso, Joe Lee Rangel, Trisha Jones, Kippy Frederick Johnson, Jennifer Hoff Johnson, Brennan Niemann Blevins, Doug Lankard and Phyllis Jean Gehring Franke, his first twirling teacher, for his success.
“They have been cheering me along the whole way,” Comfort said. “I do this with hopes of making the people in the town of Goliad proud.”
