GISD sets dates for football ticket sales

GOLIAD – Goliad ISD has set dates for football ticket sales.
Previous season ticket holders may purchase tickets Aug. 5-16. Tickets may be purchased at the Goliad High School Athletic Office (located in the Events Center), from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to noon on Friday. The cost is $35 per seat for the season (five home games).
Beginning Monday, Aug. 19, all unsold season tickets will be available on a first come basis from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to noon on Friday on Aug. 30. After Aug. 30, any remaining seats in the reserved section can be purchased on a weekly basis, at the GHS Athletic Office for $7 per ticket.