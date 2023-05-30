Kyla Hill had to work long into the day on May 11 to get her gold medal, while Caden Reagan needed just one throw in the discus to get his.
Hill competed in four events at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin. Her day began at 9 a.m. with the long jump and ended 12 hours later in the 300-meter hurdles. After battling dead legs in the long jump and triple jump events, Hill bounced back by winning the 300 hurdles in 42.75 to capture the sixth state gold medal of her high school career in near-record fashion.
“I was very motivated, because I like getting gold,” Hill said of winning the 300 hurdles. “My goal going into it was to break the record. I came off the second-to-last hurdle and looked up at the time and saw it said 36 seconds. I was thinking, ‘Well, I’m close.’ And then I chopped my last hurdle and then it just got away.”
Reagan also competed in the morning and dominated the discus event with a winning mark of 177 feet, 11 inches. All six of his throws would have easily won the gold medal. He was motivated by his third-place finish at the state meet last season while competing for Aransas Pass.
“The guy that won it last year, John Hanson (of San Antonio Great Hearts Northern Oaks), has been someone I’ve looked up to for the past couple of years,” Reagan said. “We all have our idols. He won it with a 187 last year and I was just two places behind him. This year, I was that guy. It was my goal to go up there and win it.”
Hill and Reagan weren’t the only Goliad athletes to bring home a medal. Ashley Wood, a sophomore, was third in the 300 hurdles with a personal-best time of 44.18.
Hill completed her day by running the anchor leg on Goliad’s fourth-place 1,600 relay team. She combined with Karolynn Youngblood, Addison Zamzow and Wood for a time of 3:58.48, just .09 behind bronze-medalist Universal City Randolph’s time of 3:58.39.
Hill, a junior, struggled in the long jump en route to finishing sixth with a leap of 17-7.25. She later placed fourth in the triple jump with a mark of 38-3.5.
“I could tell during her warm-up that she just didn’t have the bounce in her step,” Goliad track and field coach Stacy Zamzow said. “She was battling through it, but she just didn’t have the same legs that she had at the regional meet. For her to come back and do the things she did in the running events takes a special athlete.”
“I was so angry,” Hill said of her performances in the jumps. “I just could not get on the board in the long jump. I was everywhere. I was behind the board, I would scratch. And I don’t know what was wrong with my legs in the triple jump.”
Reagan, a junior, launched a throw of 167-9 on his first attempt. His best throw came on his second try. Blanco’s Reggie Johnson was a distant second with a mark of 164-8.
“Caden was a smaller-frame guy and with our offseason program we put some weight on him,” Zamzow said. “He went from a 163 PR to a 182 PR. Then he had the big throw of 177 at state. Every one of his throws would have won the gold medal. Rarely do you see that.”
“I’m a big guy, but I’m not the biggest guy,” Reagan said. “The other guys are just massive. But if you look at the video, I’m faster and more explosive.”
Hill has another year to try breaking the Class 3A record time of 41.45.
“She ran a great race,” Zamzow said of Hill. ‘If she doesn’t chop that last hurdle, she probably has a chance at breaking the state record. Ashley was just about as close to her than anybody else has been all year long.”
Wood just missed getting the silver medal as she finished just .20 behind runner-up Abby Elmore of Gunter.
“I was determined to run a 44,” said Wood, whose previous best time in the event was a 45.8. “I didn’t know if I was going to do it this year or if it would be next year. I was really excited when I saw it was a 44.18.
“Most sophomores don’t get the chance to stand up there. Knowing that all my hard work finally paid off to be able to stand up there really meant a lot to me.”
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•