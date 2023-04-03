Goliad athletes compete at Texas Relays

The Goliad Tigerettes' 800- and 1,600-meter relay teams each finished in 11th place at the 2023 Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays on April 1.
Addison Zamzow, Karolynn Youngblood, Kyla Hill and Hannah Perez combined for a time of 1 minute, 42.7 seconds in the 800 relay. Youngblood, Ashley Wood, Zamzow and Hill teamed for a 4:00.7 in the 1,600 relay.
The Tigerettes' 800 relay the was the best this season in Class 3A, and their 1,600 relay time ranks second.
Goliad's JP Reyes, Cord Zamzow, Hunter Cano and Hayden Hernandez teamed for 31st in the 1,600 relay with a season-best time of 3:31.6.