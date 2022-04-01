The Goliad Tigerettes scored one run in the top of the ninth to take an 8-7 District 29-3A win over the Aransas Pass Lady Panthers on March 15 in Aransas Pass.
The Tigerettes overcame a 2-1 deficit with a pair of runs in the top of the fifth inning and added four more in the sixth to expand their lead to 7-2.
But Aransas Pass scored three times in the bottom of the sixth and twice in the seventh to force the extra innings.
Goliad’s Jayden Moore had four hits and struck out 13 over nine innings to get the victory.
Mady Kramer and Jesielah McGilbra each had two hits for the Tigerettes.
