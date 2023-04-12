Goliad captures boys, girls titles

The Goliad Tigers and Tigerettes won team titles at the District 29-3A Track and Field Meet on April 4-5 at Tiger Stadium.
The Tigers took the boys title with 213 points and the Tigerettes won their 10th straight district championship with 250 points.
Goliad won all three relay events.
Lamont Franklin, Hezekiah Mcdow, JP Reyes and Cord Zamzow teamed for a winning time of 43.6 seconds in the 400-meter relay. Franklin, Hunter Cano, Braylon Perry and Jack Smith combined for a time of 1:34.6 in the 800 relay.
Leighton Wunsch, Zamzow, Cano and Reyes concluded the meet by winning the 1,600 relay in 3:34.0.
Caden Reagan got the Tigers off to a fast start by winning the discus with a mark of 174 feet, 2 inches and the shot put with a toss of 52-2.
Layden Lara won the long jump with a leap of 20-9 and the triple jump with a mark of 41-10.
Goliad’s Dason Tinney-Anderson cleared 5-6 to win the high jump and Zamzow won the 300 hurdles in 40.9.
Kyla Hill won four individual gold medals and one as a member of the Tigerettes’ 1.600 relay team.
Hill won the triple jump (36-10), long jump (17-3), 100 hurdles (14.6) and 300 hurdles (44.3), while teaming with Karolynn Youngblood, Ashley Wood and Mylee Howard to win the 1,600 relay in 4:09.0.
Addison Zamzow, Samantha Royster, Mylee Howard and Hannah Perez combined to win the 400 relay in 50.6 and the same four won the 800 relay in 1:47.0.
Ashtyn Franke won the 3,200 run (13:24.0) and 1,600 run (6:12.0).
Goliad’s Lila Hamilton won the discus with a mark of 106-4 and Hayle Russell won the pole vault by clearing 10-0.
Zamzow won the 200 dash in 25.7.
Goliad also won the boys and girls junior varsity team titles.