The Goliad Tigerettes had to go nine innings to take a 9-7 non-district softball win over the Falfurrias Fighting Jersies on Feb. 22 in Falfurrias.
Goliad’s Jayden Moore struck out seven and threw 32 first-pitch strikes in the game to get the victory. Daydree Ortiz and Halle Sumpter each had two hits and two RBIs for the Tigerettes. Sumpter also drew two walks in the game.
The win improved Goliad to 4-3 on the season.
On Feb. 19, The Tigerettes finished the Industrial Lady Cobra Tournament with a 10-5 victory over the George West Lady Horns.
Goliad erupted for seven runs in the fourth inning. Ortiz and Jesieiah McGilbra each had three hits for the Tigerettes. Sumpter had four RBIs and McGilbra added two.
Sumpter struck out six and recorded the victory on the mound.
Goliad managed only four hits in a 6-0 loss to the Wharton Lady Tigers on Feb. 18 on the second day of the tournament. Earlier in the day, the Tigerettes fell 9-3 to the Ganado Maidens.
Goliad opened the tournament on Feb. 17 with a 2-1 win over the Edna Cowgirls. Mady Kramer had two hits.
