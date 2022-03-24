The Goliad Tigers opened District 29-3A baseball action on March 8 with a 3-1 victory over the Mathis Pirates in Mathis.
Colby Rosenquest struck out 13 in tossing a one-hitter and getting the victory. Mathis’ lone run came in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Goliad’s Jacob Guerrero was 2-for-3 with one RBI.
The win improved the Tigers to 5-2-1 overall.
Tigers win three at tournament
The Goliad Tigers won three of four games at the Port Aransas Best of the Bay Tournament on May 3-5.
Goliad and the Kingsville Brahmas finished in a 7-7 tie on March 3. On March 4, the Tigers defeated the Rockport-Fulton Pirates JV 15-2 and the Riviera Seahawks 16-1.On March 5, Goliad rallied for a 14-7 win over the Corpus Christi Incarnate Word Academy Angels. IWA led 7-1 entering the final inning before the Tigers crossed the plate 13 times to take the victory.
Colby Rosenquest went 4-for-7 with six RBI and runs scored in the tournament. Other offensive leaders for Goliad were Donny Garcia (5-for-9, eight RBI, seven runs scored), Aden Barrientez (5-for-9, four RBI, seven runs scored), Kolton Duval (4-for-9, three RBI, six runs scored), Aramis Garza (3-for-7, four RBI, four runs scored) and Barrett Garcia (3-for-8, two RBI, one run scored).
Defensive standouts for the Tigers were outfielders Garza and Barrientez, pitcher/shortstop Rosenquest, pitcher Phin Wallek and third baseman Andrew Alonzo.
