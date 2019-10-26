GOLIAD – The Industrial Cobras scored the final 32 points of the game Friday night at Tiger Stadium to hand Goliad its sixth loss of the season.
Industrial took the lead for good late in the first quarter on its way to a 38-7 win over the Tigers.
John Savoy gave the Tigers the lead on their second possession of the contest following a forced fumble by the Tiger defense.
The junior quarterback raced 25 yards to pay dirt and Emiliano Garza tacked on the PAT kick to put the Tigers on top 7-6.
Industrial went back in front with 2:19 left in the contest on a 32-yard TD run by quarterback Karston Wimberly.
Cobra fullback Blayne Moreland, who scored on his team’s opening possession to make it 6-0, scored twice on TD runs in the second quarter to make it 25-7 in favor of Industrial at halftime.
In the third quarter, the Cobras scored on a 22-yard rushing TD and a 37-yard passing TD to finish off the scoring for the night.
The Tigers finished with 190 rushing yards on 44 attempts on the night.
Gage Barrera recorded his second straight 100-yard performance for Goliad, rushing for 120 yards on 24 carries.
Savoy finished the night with 38 yards on eight carries.
Grant Garnett racked up 12 takedowns to lead the Tiger defense. Aden Barrientez recorded eight tackles, while Caleb Edwards had seven tackles.
Garnett and Edwards both forced fumbles. Gene Ratliff and Paul Rojas both had fumble recoveries.