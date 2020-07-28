GOLIAD – Goliad Independent School District has set dates for football ticket sales.
Previous season ticket holders may purchase tickets Aug. 3-14.
Tickets may be purchased at the Goliad High School athletic office (located in the Events Center) Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.
The cost is $35.00 per seat for the season (five home games at $7 per ticket).
Beginning Monday, Aug. 17, all unsold season tickets will be available on a first come basis Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 28.
After Aug. 28, any remaining seats in the reserved section can only be purchased on a weekly basis, at the GHS Athletic Office Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon, at $7 per ticket.
At the current time, the district’s plan is to follow the football season as scheduled. In the event UIL sets restrictions on the season, there will be no refunds, all proceeds remaining from season ticket sales will be used to set up scholarships.