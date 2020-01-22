Goliad girls take on Skidmore-Tynan Contributed information Jan 22, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Steven Bone photo Tigerette Avery Amaro sinks the ball in the net during Friday's game against Skidmore. Steven Bone photo Tigerette Makhaiyla Pimson heads for the net during Friday's game against Skidmore. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GOLIAD – Skidmore-Tynan was victorious over the Tigerettes in a matchup Friday, Jan. 10. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest News Goliad girls take on Skidmore-Tynan USDA allows emergency haying and grazing on Conservation Reserve Program Acres in Goliad County Latest oil and gas updates Locally led conservation efforts underway Help sought for family involved in crash Goliad Tigers meet up with Skidmore-Tynan Bobcats GISD celebrates School Board Recognition Month White hopes to keep seat Browse Today's events Submit Upcoming Events Jan 22 San Antonio Bay Partnership's 10th Anniversary Conference & Celebration Wed, Jan 22, 2020 Jan 22 The Living Coast Wed, Jan 22, 2020 Jan 23 San Antonio Bay Partnership's 10th Anniversary Conference & Celebration Thu, Jan 23, 2020 Feb 1 Marty Haggard - A Tribute to His Father, Merle Haggard Sat, Feb 1, 2020 Feb 15 Free Vintage Movie Night - Breakfast at Tiffany's Sat, Feb 15, 2020 Feb 22 Live Oak County Historical Commission Lecture Sat, Feb 22, 2020 Mar 5 Lunch N Learn: Cowboy Poetry & Songs Thu, Mar 5, 2020 Mar 14 Free Vintage Movie Night - The Magnificent Seven Sat, Mar 14, 2020 Mar 19 Free Lecture: The Cart Wars and the Goliad Hanging Tree with Dr. Raymond Starr Thu, Mar 19, 2020 Mar 21 A Patsy Cline Tribute starring Patsy Torres Sat, Mar 21, 2020 Most Popular Articles Images Collections Commented ArticlesPortland’s Windfest 2020 releases entertainment lineup, bringing new faces, musicSuspects wanted in connection with Sinton man's death arrestedGarcia turning cedar slats into signs with God’s messageRally to help injured jailerReyes Paul De Leon IIAscencion CarrizalesMary Elizabeth (Hawthorne) ReaganGavino D. Gomez Sr.Sinton’s O’Brien wins the coveted title, adding to her long list of agricultural achievementsCommunity saying farewell to judge Images CollectionsMeet the 2020 A&H Show Queen contestantsNurse pinningDemolition underway of Union Producing buildingA.C. Jones mariachisCBC fall graduationMerry & Bright CommentedKaren Diane Dobbs (2)Guadalupe M. Dominguez (1)Thomas Arthur Madsen (1)Robert “Bobby” F. Morgan (1)Ivy Autry (1)Philip Merlin Armstrong (1)Mary Lee Berry Sparkman (1)Benny C Martinez (1) Newspaper Ads Sinton Editor Bulletin