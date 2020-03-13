SAN ANTONIO – The Goliad girls track and field team finished second at the Cole Invitational on Feb. 22.
The Tigerettes totaled 153 points to finish two points behind host Cole in the team standings.
Karleigh Hill won a pair of field event titles as well as both hurdles events to lead the Tigerettes.
She won the long jump with a jump of 16 feet, 6 inches, then claimed the gold in the triple jump by clearing 34-2.
On the track, she won the 300-meter hurdles event with a time of 47.5 seconds and the 100 hurdles with a time of 16.6.
Hill also teamed with Lauren Bond, Lyric Rubio and Teresa Justice to win the 4x400 relay in 4 minutes, 26 seconds.
Bond won an individual gold in the 400 in 1:03.6, while Ellie Albrecht won the 800 in 2:34 and finished second in the 1,600 in 5:39.
Bronze medalists for the Tigerettes were Julia Morris in the triple jump, Emily Whitehead in the discus and Justice in the 200.
The 4x100 relay team of Telleah Jackson, Kelly Brandes, Morris and Tamaira Garcia finished third, as did the 4x200 relay team of Brandes, Morris, Garcia and Justice.
Justice was fourth in the long jump; Jackson was fourth in the 100, and Kylie Reed finished fourth in the high jump.
The Tigerette junior varsity team won the JV team championship at the event.
Elizabeth Atkinson won gold in both the long jump and triple jump for the Tigerette JV squad. Destiny Saldana won the 100; Leila Wilson won the 400, and Avery Amaro won the 300 hurdles at the meet.
The 4x400 relay team of Wilson, Amaro, Grace Curry and Hannah Merklinger won their race.
Silvers went to Taylor Weise in the discus and shot put, Ashlyn Shaffer in the 100 hurdles, Sydney Summerville in the 100 and Merklinger in the 400.
Bronze medals went to Shaffer in the triple jump and 300 hurdles, Mayrin Villalobos in the discus, Wilson in the 800 and Curry in the 400. The 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams also won bronze medals.
Varsity boys third
The Goliad varsity boys team finished third in the team standings.
Cutler Zamzow and Alex Salas both won golds for the Tigers. Zamzow won the 800 in 2:03.80, while Salas won the shot put with a throw of 43-5 3/4.
Aden Barrientez finished second in the long jump, while Emilano Garza was second in the triple jump. Jaylon Collums took second in the 100.
The 4x400 relay team of Reese Ruhnke, Logan Capistran, Zamzow and Kristopher Shockley finished second.
Ruhnke won the Goliad’s lone bronze with a third-place finish in the 300 hurdles.
The Tiger junior varsity team finished fourth in their team standings behind three gold medal-winning performances.
Rian Herrera won the discus, Layden Lara won the 110 hurdles, and Joseph Council won the 300 hurdles for the Tigers.
Council also won a silver in the 110 hurdles, while Lara was second in the 300 hurdles.
Lara claimed a bronze in the triple jump. Gabe Barrera won a bronze in the 100. William McKaskill won a bronze medal in the 110 hurdles.