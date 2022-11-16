The Goliad junior varsity took a 32-18 season-ending victory over the Palacios JV on Nov. 3.
The combined records of the Goliad Blue and White JV teams was 11-1.
Outstanding players were Kameo Davis, Landon Mozisek, Dre’ton Martinez, Christian Fridley, Tracer Schendel, Lamont Franklin, landon Psenick, Cole Ortman, Cord Zamzow, Hayden Hernandez, Hunter Cano, Koltyn Russell, Josh Valdez, Reese Mangum, James Green, manu Espindola, Joseph Mungia, Gavin Hoefling, Josue Almaraz, Payton Foss, Eric Cavazos, Donovan Tyler, Christian Martinez, Rupert Ramos, Jakob Boyd, JoJo Martinez, Byron Lewis, Kale Ortman, Evan Salge and Joe Hand.