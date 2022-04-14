Goliad’s Leverius Gage knew what it was going to take to return home from Abilene with a medal from the Texas High School Powerlifting Association State Championships.
Gage was sitting in sixth place, one place shy of a medal, entering the deadlift, which is the final lift of the competition.
Gage responded with a personal-best lift of 580 pounds to capture fifth place in the 308-pound weight class and put a medal around his neck.
“I thought I wasn’t going to get it,” Gage said. “I just had to stay mentally focused. I felt like I could have done more, honestly. But I am so satisfied that I got fifth and walked out with a medal.”
Gage finished with a total of 1,670 pounds in the Division 3 competition.
“He had a qualifying total of 1,600 pounds at the regional meet,” Goliad powerlifting coach John Livas said. “We knew he still had an additional 75 pounds. He could have actually broken the 1,700 mark.”
Livas had Gage warm up more than usual.
“Our goal was to go in there and medal,” Livas said. “It was just a matter of what he could do that day and how he was feeling. I told him he usually does better when he warms up more.”
Gage began the competition with a 690 lift in the squat. He followed with a 400-pound bench press.
“Throughout the meet, I just reminded him to keep his mental focus,” Livas said. “I wanted him to have a big day.”
Entering the deadlift, Gage found himself 30 pounds out of fifth place.
“I knew that some of the guys could lift more than me,” Gage said. “But I was confident. I knew I could catch up on my deadlift.”
Gage, a junior, got off to a late start in the powerlifting season as he was rehabbing a knee injury sustained during football season.
“I am proud of myself,” Gage said. “It was a struggle for me. In my first meet, I tried to do as much as I could. It was a long process.”
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•