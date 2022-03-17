Goliad’s Aerianna Segura is ahead of schedule.
The junior powerlifter lifted a personal-best 1,010 pounds to win the bronze medal in 220-pound weight class of the Class 3A Region 5 meet in Edinburg and will enter the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association’s State Championships as one of the favorites to take home the gold.
“My ultimate goal was to make state and place high and next year maybe win,” Segura said. “But this year, I have a chance of winning.”
The 5-foot-4 Segura had personal bests in the bench press (250) and deadlift (375) at the regional meet. She broke the 1,000-pound mark in the two meets previous to the regional meet, and her 1,010 total was 100 pounds more than her 910 she lifted in season-opening Goliad Iron Tiger meet on Jan. 8.
“Aerianna is a hard worker and very disciplined in the weight room,” Goliad powerlifting coach John Livas said. “The thing I admire about her most is that she is very conscientious about her lifting and she is always looking to perfect her craft.”
Segura became serious about powerlifting last summer.
“I trained with a powerlifting coach to get my technique down,” Segura said. “This year, Coach Livas has definitely pushed me more than ever.”
Segura, who also competes in the shot put for the Goliad track and field team, began lifting last year at the urging of Livas, who saw her working out in the school’s weight room.
“It’s become my biggest passion,” Segura said. “I love this first over everything. The adrenaline rush when you’re competing is so good. And the fact that I am actually good at something makes me want to keep going.”
Segura said before every lift she zones everything out except a familiar voice.
“My mind goes blank for a little bit,” Segura said. “When I finally unrack the bar for the squat, especially, I go through all my mental cues and tell myself, ‘Don’t mess up this’ or ‘Don’t mess up that.’ Then I’m just listening for Coach Livas to call me up.”
Segura feels a composite of 1,070 or 1,080 pounds could be enough for her to capture gold.
“I didn’t expect this to happen this year,” Segura said. “I thought I would barely make the state meet, not be ranked so high and actually have a chance of winning. “I just want to make everyone proud.”
