The Goliad Tigers football team was named one of 14 Texas Class 3A finalists for the 2021-22 National Football Foundation High School Academic Excellence Award.
To be nominated for the award, teams had to have an overall grade-point average of 3.0 or better. Goliad had no player fail a class during the football season and maintained a team GPA of 3.83.
“We always tell our athletes that they are students No. 1,” said Kevin Salazar, Goliad athletic director/head football coach. “We make sure they take care of their grades, and we offer them academic tutorial sessions. Our kids do a great job of stepping up and taking care of business.”
The team’s academic success is even more impressive after being achieved during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The kids have everything thrown at them,” Salazar said. “It’s nice for the coaches to not have to worry about losing some players after the first six weeks because they can’t take care of grades. Big kudos to them.”
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•