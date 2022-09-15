The Goliad Tigers overcame a 20-0 first-quarter deficit to take a 34-27 non-district football victory over the Tidehaven Tigers in the season opener for both teams on Aug. 26 in El Maton.
The game was originally scheduled to be played in Goliad, but wet grounds at Tiger Stadium forced the site to be changed to El Maton.
Tidehaven capitalized on two Goliad fumbles to take the early 20-0 lead.
“We were shooting ourselves in the foot early with the turnovers and a couple of penalties,” said Goliad coach Kevin Salazar. “But we settled down in the second quarter.”
Goliad began its comeback with JP Reyes throwing a 34-yard touchdown pass to Demetrius Steptoe. The Tigers cut the Tidehaven to 20-14 before halftime with a 3-yard touchdown run by Joseph Council.
“We told the guys at halftime we just needed to come back out and stick to our game plan,” Salazar said.
Goliad tied the game at 20-20 in the third quarter on a 3-yard TD run by Braylon Perry.
Lathan Martinez had touchdown runs of 19 and 42 yards in the fourth quarter, the 42-yarder coming with about three minutes left in the game.
Reyes completed six of eight passes for 140 yards.
Martinez rushed for 162 yards and averaged 12.5 yards per carry.
Perry had 72 yards rushing and the Tigers rushed for 370 yards total.
Steptoe caught three passes for 78 yards and also had an interception.
Colby Rosenquest also picked off a pass for the Tigers.
Jonathon Barraza had 12 tackles for Goliad. Council followed with nine.
The Tigers will return to action on Sept. 2 when they travel to Poteet to face the Aggies at 7 p.m.
