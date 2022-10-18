Goliad’s Gabriel Aguilar placed 32nd out of 255 runners in the 5,000-meter boys varsity medium/small schools division of the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islander Splash on Sept. 17 in Corpus Christi.
Aguilar crossed the finish in 19 minutes, 40.75 seconds.
Goliad’s Kale Ortman was 148th in 22:50.99, Cole Ortman was 239th in 28:39.29 and Hunter Williams was 243rd in 29:01.21.
The Tigerettes finished 25th out of 33 teams with 662 points in the 2-mile girls varsity medium/small schools division.
Ashtyn Franke was 30th in a time of 13:55.18. Other finishers for the Tigerettes were Olivia Strouhal (145th, 16:17.11), Julia Aleman (190th, 17:20.21), Cameron Bogle (201st, 17:54.50) and Kaysa Wunsch (232nd, 20:30.50).